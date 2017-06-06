Science

With GSLV success, ISRO joins exclusive space club

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jun 6, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:25 am IST
It was the GSLV Mk III’s first orbital mission, with an indigenous cryogenic stage.
Isro built on the existing capabilities it had, thanks to its record with the PSLV rocket, while also developing the cryogenic stage indigenously.
 Isro built on the existing capabilities it had, thanks to its record with the PSLV rocket, while also developing the cryogenic stage indigenously.

Sriharikota: Continuing its success spree, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Monday launched its heaviest satellite yet, the G-SAT 19, into Geo-Transfer Orbit (GTO) onboard the agency’s heaviest launcher to date — the GSLV Mk III — from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota in Nellore district, catapulting India into the small league of space-faring nations that are capable of launching four-tonne class satellites.

It was the GSLV Mk III’s first orbital mission, with an indigenous cryogenic stage.

With two muscular solid strap-on boosters, a large liquid power stage and a homegrown cryogenic upper stage, the 640-tonne three-stage Mk III rocket took off majestically into the clear skies from the second launch pad at SDSC exactly at 5.28 pm as per schedule as those assembled to watch the launch, from the scientists at the launch centre to the media and people far outside the space centre, cheered. A little more than 16 minutes later, it had injected the 3.2-tonne G-SAT 19 satellite into GTO. The satellite will be later moved into its allotted Geostationary orbit by firing its engines.

A beaming Isro chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said it was a historic day and congratulated team Isro.

“The mood is now upbeat inside the Mission Control Centre, but there were butterflies in the stomach until the cryogenic stage ignited, although we were confident of success because of the 199 tests we conducted on the stage before launching,” Mr Kiran Kumar told journalists.

Over 700 employees involved in Isro triumph
Isro scientists and engineers said the success of Mk III, which stands as tall as a 12-storey building, has ended India’s dependence on foreign space agencies to launch heavy satellites into high orbit. It has been a 15-year-long effort to develop the capability, but it has finally paid off, they added.

More than 700 employees from various units of Isro that were involved in producing sub-systems for Mk III were present at Shar and witnessed the launch with pride.

Isro built on the existing capabilities it had, thanks to its record with the PSLV rocket, while also developing the cryogenic stage indigenously. The S200 strap-on motors of Mk III are an updated version of the S139 solid motor of PSLV. Similarly, the L110 liquid boosters of the vehicle consist of two clustered Vikas engines, which have served on the PSLV.

Tags: isro, indian space research organisation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New technique to make prosthetic limbs feel more natural

The researchers tested the muscle grafts in rats and found that when the rats contracted one muscle of the pair, the other muscle would move in the opposite way and send sensory information back to the brain.

Citizen scientists uncover cold new world near Sun

The tool that helps astronomers pinpoint new worlds lurking in the outer reaches of our solar system. (photo:NASA)

ISRO's heaviest rocket to make its maiden flight today

It will place the 3.2 tonne GSAT-19 satellite into the GTO orbit.

SpaceX blasts off cargo using recycled spaceship

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, is seen at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 3, 2017 (Photo: AFP)

Rover findings indicate stratified lake on ancient Mars

This evenly layered rock imaged in 2014 by the Mastcam on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit near where flowing water entered a lake. Shallow and deep parts of an ancient Martian lake left different clues in mudstone formed from lakebed deposits. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham