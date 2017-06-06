Science

Isro’s 4-decade journey: From 40 kg to 4,000 kg

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A RAGU RAMAN
Published Jun 6, 2017, 2:38 am IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 2:38 am IST
The GSLV Mk-III rocket can be used for all the interplanetary missions and the manned mission in future.
ISRO's heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III, carrying communication satellite GSAT-19, takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 ISRO's heaviest rocket GSLV Mk-III, carrying communication satellite GSAT-19, takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Sriharikota: Around 37 years after it successfully launched the SLV-3 rocket with Rohini satellite, the Indian Space Organisation is finally on the verge of getting indigenous heavier launch vehicle. From a meagre 40 kg payload in  Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3), the GSLV-Mk-III has carried a payload of 3,136 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

There is considerable excitement and tension among Isro scientists about the new achievement. The GSLV Mk-III rocket can be used for all the interplanetary missions and the manned mission in future.

But, the development did not happen overnight. The US sanctions and infamous spy case put roadblocks to the development of the indigenous cryogenic engine and building powerful rockets.

The first major success in the journey was achieved by the team scientists headed by project director APJ Abdul Kalam.

The all solid SLV-3 rocket’s success on July 18, 1980, put India into the elite club of space-faring nations - the US, USSR, France, Japan, China and Britain – with the capability to launch satellites on their own.

The successful culmination of the SLV-3 project showed the way to advanced launch vehicle projects such as the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

After SLV-3, Isro has started the Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) project. It has facilitated the development and testing of various advanced technologies essential for large vehicles. The development of ASLV vehicles which almost took one decade was considered as a useless exercise by some quarters.

“Many are not giving the ASLV rockets its due. Isro scientists have mastered the advanced technologies like navigation, guidance and control system only during the development of ASLV rockets. If PSLV rockets now tagged as world class rockets for their reliability and versatility it is mainly because of ASLVs,” a senior scientist from Isro said.

After its first successful launch in October 1994, PSLV rocket has emerged as reliable and versatile workhorse launch vehicle of India with consecutively 38 successful missions. During 1994-2017 period, the vehicle has launched 46 Indian satellites and 180 satellites for customers from abroad.

It also used in landmark missions Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II (GSLV-Mk II) which is currently in operation is fourth generation launch vehicle and it is a three-stage vehicle, the stage is all important cryogenic stage. The first vehicle launched in 2001. After the indigenous cryogenic upper stage was failed in 2010, it took four years to successfully design the new engine for the Isro scientists. From January 2014, the vehicle has achieved four consecutive successes.

Tags: isro, gslv-mk-iii

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Great loss for Indian football when Sunil Chhetri retires: Stephen Constantine

Stephen Constantine highlighted the importance of preserving 32-year-old Sunil Chhetri for the big games. (Photo: AIFF Media)
 

Watch: Katrina is a goofball in this behind-the-scenes video from Jagga Jasoos set

A still from the video. This is the third film of the alleged couple; they were earlier seen together in 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' and 'Raajneeti'.
 

People who choose porn over real sex identify with a new sexual orientation

Psychologists say it's a way of masking insecurities and fear of intimacy (Photo: AFP)
 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New technique to make prosthetic limbs feel more natural

The researchers tested the muscle grafts in rats and found that when the rats contracted one muscle of the pair, the other muscle would move in the opposite way and send sensory information back to the brain.

Citizen scientists uncover cold new world near Sun

The tool that helps astronomers pinpoint new worlds lurking in the outer reaches of our solar system. (photo:NASA)

ISRO's heaviest rocket to make its maiden flight today

It will place the 3.2 tonne GSAT-19 satellite into the GTO orbit.

SpaceX blasts off cargo using recycled spaceship

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, is seen at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 3, 2017 (Photo: AFP)

Rover findings indicate stratified lake on ancient Mars

This evenly layered rock imaged in 2014 by the Mastcam on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows a pattern typical of a lake-floor sedimentary deposit near where flowing water entered a lake. Shallow and deep parts of an ancient Martian lake left different clues in mudstone formed from lakebed deposits. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham