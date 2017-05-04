Science

India successfully test fires Agni-II Ballistic Missile

ANI
Published May 4, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 12:34 pm IST
The Agni-ll Ballistic Missile was successfully test fired on Thursday from A.P.J Abdul Kalam island of Dhamara in Odisha.
The 20 meter long Agni-II missile is a two stage solid propelled ballistic missile. (Photo: ANI)
 The 20 meter long Agni-II missile is a two stage solid propelled ballistic missile. (Photo: ANI)

Bhubaneshwar: The Agni-ll Ballistic Missile was successfully test fired on Thursday at 10:22 am from APJ Abdul Kalam island of Dhamara in Odisha.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Island was previously known as Wheelers Island.

The nuclear weapon is capable of a full strike range of 2,000 km.

The 20 meters long Agni-II missile is a two stage solid propelled ballistic missile. It has a launch weigh of 17 tones and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg over a distance of more than 2,000 km.

Agni missile series being developed by DRDO as a deterrent against nuclear armed neighbours are among India's most sophisticated weapons. 

Tags: missile, apj abdul kalam azad, agni missile, drdo
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is sensationally unrecognisable in Sridevi's Mom

A still from 'Mom'.
 

Mumbai Police's tweets using Friends' quotes for traffic rules are absolutely amazing

The Mumbai Police has been quite active on Twitter recently with intelligent and yet funny tweets with puns that will surely make you laugh. (Photo: Twitter/MumbaiPolice)
 

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Rahul Tripathi.
 

WhatsApp suffered global outage for 'a few hours,' now back online

WhatsApp's is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries.
 

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan

"If we (Gujarat Lions) win all the remaining matches and maintain a good run rate. We are completely focussing on our remaining matches," said Irfan Pathan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

I-League champions Aizawl FC threaten 'fast unto death' if barred from top tier

Khalid Jamil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Man must leave Earth in 100 years to survive, says Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking

Isro set to launch regional satellite

The fully integrated GSLV-F06 carrying GSAT-9 stands ready for the launch at the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota.

Soon robots to carry out surgeries at Safdarjung hospital

His hand movements at the console will be transmitted to the robotic arms placed over patients body.

Five new truffle species identified in New Hampshire

Truffles are the fruit of underground fungi, which many trees depend upon for growth. (Representational Image)

SpaceX launches top-secret spy satellite for US government

SpaceX strives to return most of its boosters for reuse. The company's first recycled rocket flew last month.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham