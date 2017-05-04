India successfully test fires Agni-II Ballistic Missile

The 20 meter long Agni-II missile is a two stage solid propelled ballistic missile. (Photo: ANI)

Bhubaneshwar: The Agni-ll Ballistic Missile was successfully test fired on Thursday at 10:22 am from APJ Abdul Kalam island of Dhamara in Odisha.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Azad Island was previously known as Wheelers Island.

The nuclear weapon is capable of a full strike range of 2,000 km.

The 20 meters long Agni-II missile is a two stage solid propelled ballistic missile. It has a launch weigh of 17 tones and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg over a distance of more than 2,000 km.

Agni missile series being developed by DRDO as a deterrent against nuclear armed neighbours are among India's most sophisticated weapons.