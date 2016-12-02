Science

Unmanned cargo spaceship headed to ISS burns up in atmosphere: Russia

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 8:22 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 8:28 am IST
Roscosmos said the craft was operating normally before it stopped transmitting data 6 minutes after the launch.
The Progress MS-04 cargo craft broke up at an altitude of 190 km (118 miles) over the remote Russian Tuva region in Siberia. (Photo: NASA)
 The Progress MS-04 cargo craft broke up at an altitude of 190 km (118 miles) over the remote Russian Tuva region in Siberia. (Photo: NASA)

An unmanned Russian cargo spaceship heading to the International Space Station broke up in the atmosphere over Siberia on Thursday due to an unspecified malfunction, the Russian space agency said.

The Progress MS-04 cargo craft broke up at an altitude of 190 km (118 miles) over the remote Russian Tuva region in Siberia that borders Mongolia, Roscosmos said in a statement. It said most of spaceship's debris burnt up as it entered the atmosphere but some fell to Earth over what it called an uninhabited area.

Local people reported seeing a flash of light and hearing a loud thud west of the regional capital of Kyzyl, more than 3,600 km (2,200 miles) east of Moscow, the Tuva government was quoted as saying late Thursday by the Interfax news agency.

The Progress cargo ship had lifted off as scheduled at 8:51 p.m. (1451 GMT) from Russia's space launch complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, to deliver 2.5 metric tons of fuel, water, food and other supplies. It was set to dock with the space station on Saturday.

Roscosmos said the craft was operating normally before it stopped transmitting data 6 minutes after the launch. The Russian space agency would not immediately describe the malfunction, saying its experts were looking into it.

This is the third botched launch of a Russian spacecraft in two years. A Progress cargo ship plunged into the Pacific Ocean in May 2015, and a Proton-M rocket carrying an advanced satellite broke up in the atmosphere in May 2014.

But both Roscosmos and NASA said the crash of the ship would have no impact on the operations of the orbiting space lab that is currently home to a six-member crew, including three cosmonauts from Russia, two NASA astronauts and one from the European Union.

Orbital ATK, NASA's other shipper, successfully sent up supplies to the space station in October, and a Japanese cargo spaceship is scheduled to launch a full load in mid-December.

NASA supplier SpaceX, meanwhile, has been grounded since a rocket explosion in September on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The company hopes to resume launches in December to deliver communication satellites.

Tags: nasa, satellite, spacex, cargo spaceship, iss

Lifestyle Gallery

Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer to take a break from Deepika?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone came out of Mukesh Ambani's party hand-in-hand, rubbishing rumours of break-up (Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani).
 

Confirmed! Salman bhai sips koffee with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail!

Salman with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and the host of the show Karan Johar. Salman Khan's episode was one of the best from last season, admitted Karan Johar (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ arbaazkhanofficial).
 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Astronomers observe tiniest ever asteroid

Reddy argues that new observations from the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility and Arecibo Planetary Radar show that the surface of 2015 TC25 is similar to a rare type of highly reflective meteorite called an aubrite (Representational Image).

Earth's 'technosphere' weighs 30 trillion tonnes: study

The Anthropocene concept - a proposed epoch highlighting the impact humans have made to the planet - has provided an understanding that humans have greatly changed the Earth.(Photo: Pixabay)

Element 117 officially named 'Tennessine'

Halogens include elements such as chlorine and fluorine. Tennessine's symbol on the Periodic Table will be Ts.

New system may lower energy bills, health risks

A user guide helps energy advisors to make the most of the graphs and tables that the system generates and to provide tips geared to individual households' needs – including measures as simple as fitting thicker curtains or loft insulation, or improving air circulation. (representational image)

NASA spacecraft embarks on ring-skimming mission at Saturn

NASA's Saturn-orbiting spacecraft Cassini (Photo:NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham