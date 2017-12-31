search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi wants district, state unit chiefs to not contest polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | CH. V.M. KRISHNA RAO
Published Dec 31, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2017, 2:26 am IST
He reportedly observed that had there been better coordination from the PCC and DCCs, the Congress would have won 10 seats more.
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)
 Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Facebook/Rahul Gandhi)

Hyderabad: AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s proposal to ban Congress district and state unit presidents from contesting elections has come as a nasty New Year’s gift.

Mr Gandhi’s proposal that presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) and district Congress Committees (DCC) must confine themselves to party coordination has irked leaders who expect to contest the Parliamentary and Assembly elections.

 

Mr Gandhi spelled out his proposal during a review meeting with returning officers of the Congress elections two days ago in Delhi, and sought their suggestions.

He told them that during his campaign for the Gujarat elections, he found the local Congress chiefs not coordinating party affairs and confining themselves to campaigning in their respective Assembly segments,

He reportedly observed that had there been better coordination from the PCC and DCCs, the Congress would have won 10 seats more.

Mr Gandhi had first mooted the proposal when he took over as party vice-president two years ago but dropped it amid much opposition. He is reviving it as party president, with the good show in Gujarat to back him up.

All DCC chief and the two PCC presidents in the Telugu states want to be in the fray. Mr N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is a four-time MLA from Kodada and Huzurnagar, and expects to become Chief Minister.

“It is was a fact that Mr Gandhi made these observations. Time will tell if a decision will be taken,” said a leader who attended the meeting.

Rahul praises RSS model

Congress president Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that the RSS-BJP way of functioning and coordination, especially during election time, appeared impressive.

The Congress needed to bring certain guidelines for better coordination, he told a meeting of returning officers of party elections earlier this week.
The BJP has following the system for long. It is also mandatory that a senior RSS leader is appointed organising secretary to all BJP committees and takes care of coordination aspects.

Tags: assembly elections, 2017 gujarat elections, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
 

Harbhajan Singh’s Twitter post on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is winning the internet

Harbhajan Singh shared the dance stage with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the Mumbai reception. (Photo: Instagram / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Year ender 2017: Nutrition myths busted

Every year has its own nutrition fads, and while some work, some are nothing but skeptical conjectures. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delayed Kochi groom takes Metro to his own wedding

Kochi Metro really wasn't exaggerating when they said they touch lives. (Photo: Twitter/KochiMetroRail)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Step aside or will topple government, TTV Dhinakaran tells EPS-OPS

AIADMK rebel TTV Dhinakaran

Cops say no to debate,Lingayat-Veerashaiva rift widens

The Lingayat and Veerashaiva battle has escalated with both factions now willing to lock horns on whether they are one and the same community or different at a public debate on the issue.

Caustic K C Venugopal flays BJP over Mahadayi row

CM Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of women at Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district on Friday – KPN

Amit Shah likely to pull up Karnataka BJP leaders over Mahadayi bungle

Amit Shah

BJP, JD(S) coming closer ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls?

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham