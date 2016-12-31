Top quotes from Modi's New Year's Eve speech

Nation, Politics

Modi spoke in length on the responsibility that people have in removing corruption from the system, and the need for an honest society.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a slew of measures aimed at benefiting the marginalised sections of the society.

Thanking the people for the support and response they have shown to the demonetisation move, the Prime Minister spoke in length on the immense responsibility  that people have in removing corruption from the system, and the need for an honest society.

Here are some important quotes by Modi during the speech on New Year’s Eve:

  • India has become witness to a shuddhikaran (purification) drive. For coming years, this will decide the course of things to come.

  • The way people have showed exemplary courage & patience, leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia,Lal Bahadur Shastri would have been proud of them.

  • The pains that the citizens have experienced has set an example how strong our citizens are.

  • The government is friend of the honest and is working to bring those who do not value honesty into its fold.

  • When decisions are taken with a purpose, they tend to become a success.

  • Law will do its job on illegal wealth holders but government's priority is that honest get protection & their difficulties are reduced.

  • Development of the country is possible only when the women, downtrodden and poor are provided with proper facilities.

  • Bank employees and authorities along with people have done exemplary work. Yes, there have been reports of a few indulging in corruption, these people won't be spared.

  • It's time that the political leaders and parties move towards making the nation corruption free.

  • Let political parties not act ‘holier than thou’. Let us be transparent. Keep fighting the fight against corruption.

  • As we welcome the New Year, lets come together to build a bright future of the country.

