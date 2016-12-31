Homeless poor, farmers benefit as Modi announces array of new schemes

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the New Year ’s Eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an array of new schemes that will benefit the homeless poor, farmers, senior citizens and small scale industrialists.

Ending two days of mounting suspense, the prime Minister thanked the people for the patience they have shown after the demonetisation decision and pointed out that considering the response that the move has gathered, it was evident that the country and its people were looking for a way to beat corruption and black money.

“Our country has been through a historic purification ceremony after the announcement of demeontisation this Diwali. This will play an important role in the course of the nation for many years to come,” Modi said.

"Our lives had been entangled in black money, corruption. The situation had forced honest people to kneel before it. They had no choice but to accept it. What happened after Diwali shows Indians were desperate to get rid of corruption," he said.

The speech comes a day after December 30 deadline, allocated to exchange the old Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes expired.

Highlights from the Prime Minister's speech