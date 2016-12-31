Nation, Politics

UP Yadav war: Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav reinducted in SP fold

PTI/ANI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 2:17 pm IST
Akhilesh was on Friday expelled from SP by his father after he announced a parallel list of candidates a day before.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh, on Saturday reinducted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav a day after the two were expelled from the faction ridden party.

Amid the political war between the father and son in Uttar Pradesh, majority of the Samajwadi Party MLAs on Saturday chose Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over his father, with over 200 of the 229 MLAs of Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party have backed Akhilesh, PTI quoted its sources as saying. Akhilesh was on Friday expelled from Samajwadi Party by his father after he announced a parallel list of candidates a day before.

Akhilesh held a meeting with at least 229 SP MLAs at his residence. However, he left the meeting midway to meet Mulayam Singh.

According to reports, state SP chief Shivpal Yadav also joined the meeting with Mulayam, kindling a ray of hope for a last minute patch-up between father and son.

The chief minister's 5-Kalidas Marg residence appeared to be the hub of high drama with youth supporters of Akhilesh assembling in large numbers to vent their fury over his expulsion and that of his uncle Ramgopal Yadav.

Political activities heated up right from the morning with a series of meetings planned during the day, when Mulayam will meet party candidates announced by him and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh today termed the crisis in the party as "unfortunate" and asked party members to support Mulayam in the family feud.

"I appeal to the party members to stand with Netaji (Mulayam). Whatever is happening is very unfortunate," Amar, who had recently made a comeback to the party after a long exile, said.

Mulayam had yesterday expelled his son Akhilesh and Ramgopal from SP for six years after they put up candidates against the official nominees and summoned a party meet tomorrow, pushing the ruling party to the precipice of a split just ahead of the UP Assembly elections likely to be announced any day now.

Mulayam had said he took the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts.

"We have to save the party. The party comes first. That is why we are expelling both Akhilesh and Ramgopal," he said.

He explained that the decision was taken after Ramgopal, in his capacity as general secretary, called an emergency meeting of the party on January 1 and Akhilesh "supported" it.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lalu speaks to Mulayam, Akhilesh for a patch-up

The RJD chief urged both of them to patch up and advised them not to go into the crucial state elections separately.
31 Dec 2016 1:45 PM
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announces the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav expelled, Amar Singh asks SP members to support Mulayam

Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years.
31 Dec 2016 11:32 AM
SP has presence in some pockets of Maharashtra and has nine corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi pledges support to Akhilesh

Azmi also claimed that the Maharashtra unit of the party is with Akhilesh.
31 Dec 2016 12:37 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Day after expulsion, Akhilesh holds meeting; majority of MLAs present

Insiders maintained that a majority of the 229 Samajwadi Party MLAs were present.
31 Dec 2016 12:06 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016
With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli's girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, once asked Rahul Dravid to return her pen

Anushka Sharma went up to Rahul Dravid to have his signature for her brother who was a big fan of the Indian cricketer. (Photo: AFP / PTI)
 

Pubs will serve liquor shots at Rs 31 everytime Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)
 

After comparisons with Virat Kohli, Ahmed Shehzad plays MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot

Ahmed Shehzad is dropped from Pakistani side following disciplinary issues.
 

Video: Drunk Indonesian pilot stumbles through security before heading to fly plane

Screenshot from the security footage, where the pilot can be seen picking up his belongings. (Photo: YouTube)
 

Delhi: Swaraj helps woman in getting child examined by AIIMS doctor

File photo of External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj,
 

Video: Obamas' first night at the White House

US President Barack Obama at the White House (Photo: Twitter/The White House)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lalu speaks to Mulayam, Akhilesh for a patch-up

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Day after expulsion, Akhilesh holds meeting; majority of MLAs present

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav coming out from his residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh Yadav expelled, Amar Singh asks SP members to support Mulayam

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav announces the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years, in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Keeping watch on developments in UP, says Governor Ram Naik

File photo of Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik (Photo: PTI)

Takam Pario may be next Arunachal CM after Pema Khandu’s suspension

Takam Pario (Photo: Dept of Information, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham