Nation, Politics

Missionaries lack strength to convert Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat

PTI
Published Dec 31, 2016, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 7:27 pm IST
Bhagwat asked Hindus to remember 'who they are' and that their culture is 'superior'.
RSS leader Dr Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)
 RSS leader Dr Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Navsari: Raking up the issue of conversions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said such attempts are unlikely to be successful in the country as the missionaries "do not have the strength".

Bhagwat pitched for Hindu unity and asked members of the community to come together irrespective of caste and language.

"...after converting people to Christianity in the US, Europe, they (missionaries) are eyeing Asia. China calls itself secular, but will it allow itself to come under Christianity? No. Will Middle-East countries let it happen? No. They now think India is the place.

"But they should keep it in mind, notwithstanding their strong push over 300 years, only six per cent of Indian population could be converted to Christianity. Because they do not have strength," he said.

The chief made the remarks while delivering valedictory address at Virat Hindu Sammelan, organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Vansda in the district.

Bhagwat sought to buttress his point by saying how two churches, one in the US and another in Birmingham in the UK, were converted into Ganesh temple and offices of Vishwa Hindu Parishad respectively, by a Hindu businessman in America.

"This is the condition (of missionaries) in their own countries and they want to convert us. They cannot do it, they do not have that strength," he added.

Bhagwat asked Hindus to remember "who they are" and that their culture is "superior".

"Hindu community is in trouble. Which country are we living in? Our own country. This is our land, from the Himalayas (in the north) to the sea (in south). This is the land of our ancestors. Bharat Mata is mother of us all.

"We have forgotten ourselves. We are all Hindus. Let our castes, languages we speak, regions we come from, gods we worship be different. Those who are sons of Bharat Mata, are Hindus. Hence, India is called Hindustan," he said.

Terming Hindu religion as one based on truth, Bhagwat said Hindus never tried to convert people pursuing other religions as they believe in co-existence.

He urged people of all religions to "walk together" to make the world a better place and India a world leader.

He reaffirmed the RSS stand that Hindus and non-Hindus living in "integrated India" have common ancestors who share the same DNA.

Bhagwat urged the attendees to reach out to their "brothers", to whom they have not gone for ages, keeping aside differences of caste, religion and language.

"We should go to our brothers whom we have not gone to for ages. We did not go to them and hence these things (spread of other religions) are happening. We should go to them to share their pain, cooperate with them and perform our long-forgotten duty to make them aware of who they are, that we have common ancestors," he added.

Tags: missionaries, christianity, conversion, hindus, mohan bhagwat

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
Numerous celebrities were seen at various places in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Priyanka, Arjun, Abhi-Ash, other stars up the glamour quotient
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Anil Baijal takes over as LG, non-committal on mending ties with AAP govt

Baijal said addressing key challenges like women's safety, pollution, traffic congestion and strengthening infrastructure will be his priority areas. (Photo: Twitter)

As Cong plans anti-note ban protest, Rahul heads to London to celebrate New Year

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Will wipe out drugs from Punjab within 4 weeks: Amarinder

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

People's faith in SP will lead to victory in UP elections: Shivpal Yadav

Uttar Pradesh state chief Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Mulayam does a dramatic U-turn; Akhilesh, Ram Gopal back in SP

Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham