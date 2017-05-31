Nitish Kumar to attend Karunanidhi’s birthday celebrations on June 3

New Delhi: Continuing to send mixed signals, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to attend DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations on June 3.

The event is being touted as another move to showcase Opposition unity. Kumar had set tongues wagging by skipping Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Opposition unity lunch on May 26, but had attended Prime Minister Narenadra Modi's luncheon meeting held in honour of the Mauritious Prime Minister the very next day. This had given rise to speculation that Kumar was keeping his ties with the BJP warm as well. The Bihar chief minister had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonisation drive. The JD-U chief has, however, said that it was a "misinterpretation" to say that he was moving towards the BJP. "I have met Mrs Gandhi earlier. Our party was represented", he had said.

Other leaders who are to attend include Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Mrs Gandhi would not be attending due to her health issues.

However, the DMK has not invited either the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Samajwadi party.