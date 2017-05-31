Nation, Politics

Nitish Kumar to attend Karunanidhi’s birthday celebrations on June 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published May 31, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 3:19 am IST
However, the DMK has not invited either the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Samajwadi party.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Continuing to send mixed signals, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to attend DMK patriarch Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations on June 3.

The event is being touted as another move to showcase Opposition unity. Kumar had set tongues wagging by skipping Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Opposition unity lunch on May 26, but had attended Prime Minister Narenadra Modi's luncheon meeting held in honour of the Mauritious Prime Minister the very next day. This had given rise to speculation that Kumar was keeping his ties with the BJP warm as well. The Bihar chief minister had also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the demonisation drive.  The JD-U chief has, however, said that it was a "misinterpretation"  to say that he was moving towards the BJP. "I have met Mrs Gandhi earlier. Our party was represented", he had said.

Other leaders who are to attend include Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Mrs Gandhi would not be attending due to her health issues.

However, the DMK has not invited either the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Samajwadi party.

Tags: chief minister nitish kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
Bollywood stars were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Taapsee, Farhan, Kareena, other stars step out delightfully
Tiger Shroff was at his sporting best as he launched a football tournament Super Soccer in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he kicks off tournament
Bollywood stars were spotted as they celebrated the five-year anniversary of their football club, All Star Football Club, at a Mumbai nightclub. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars celebrate 5-year anniversary of their football club
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan lent their support to two small-budget films, the former attended a screening of Pooja Batra's film 'Mirror Mirror' and the latter launched the trailer of the Marathi film 'Hrudayantar' where he will be seen in a cameo, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay watches Pooja Batra's film, Hrithik launches Marathi debut trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK asks cadres to avoid visiting Karunanidhi on his birthday

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi. (Photo: File)

Medical shops down shutters in Telangana

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Babri case: CPM hails court's decision of framing charges against BJP leaders

Babri Masjid. (Photo: ANI/File)

BYJM activists protest against Kerala calf slaughter

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kerala BJP leader new vice chairperson of minorities' panel

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (left) and BJP leader George Kurian. (Photo: Twitter | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham