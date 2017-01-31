Nation, Politics

Uttar Pradesh polls: A party has donkey as its CM face

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 31, 2017, 6:33 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 6:36 am IST
The donkey has been named as ‘Gardabh Singh Yadav’.
Lucknow: A little known political party called Bahujan Vijay Party (BVP) has kicked up a storm by naming a donkey as its chief ministerial candidate.

The donkey has been named as ‘Gardabh Singh Yadav’, and is scheduled to march to the district magistrate’s office to file its nomination from the Lucknow Cantt seat.

The word ‘Gardabh’ in Sanskrit means donkey. BVP national president Keshav Chandra said on Monday that he had chosen to field a donkey because he wanted to drive home a point. He said his objective was to fight against the electoral system that allows inefficient and tainted candidates to be fielded by political parties.

