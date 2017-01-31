Nation, Politics

Priyanka has restricted her political role to Amethi, Rae Bareli: Congress

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 7:25 pm IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s name figured among the 40 star campaigners Congress has finalised for Uttar Pradesh.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)
 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Clearing the air on the future role of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, especially when she has played an important part in sewing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress today said she has, for the "time being", restricted her political role to Rae Bareli and Amethi of her "own volition".

"Priyankaji has always defined her own political role and of her own volition, has restricted it to the two (Lok Sabha) constituencies represented by her mother and brother, that is Rae Bareli and Amethi respectively," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Surjewala was in Goa to campaign for the February 4 Assembly election.

"Many Congress workers have demanded that she (Priyanka) play an active role. We have always respected her privacy and decision. It is her call to take (on her role) as has been said by Rahulji (Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi)," he said.

Stating that Priyanka has to decide about her political role "on her own", the Congress leader said she has "confined herself to the two Parliamentary constituencies for the time being".

"Rahulji has said many times that he would be very happy if she (Priyanka) plays a more proactive role, but it is a decision that has to be taken by her," Surjewala said.

The speculation about Priyanka's active participation in politics, at a time when Rahul is leading from the front while Congress president Sonia Gandhi is becoming less active due to her health, became intense after she played a crucial role in salvaging the Congress-SP coalition talks for the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Priyanka was also said to be instrumental in bringing Navjot Singh Sidhu and some other leaders into the partyfold ahead of the elections to five state assemblies.

Her name figures among the 40 star campaigners her party has finalised for Uttar Pradesh.

However, neither Priyanka nor her mother Sonia has campaigned for the Congress candidates in Goa whereas, Rahul has so far, addressed two public meetings in the coastal state.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, congress, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Lifestyle Gallery

In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
Donald Trump capping a pen seems very stylish to the President only because the Internet went all out with their photoshop skills. (Photo: Reddit)

Picture of Trump capping a pen made the internet go berserk
Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Kolkata's Chinese community welcomes year of the rooster
The Madhav Narayan festival is a month long festival where Nepalese worship goddess Swasthini and Lord Shiva. The women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepal celebrates Madhav Narayan festival
New York, Cambodia,Thailand and Japan celebrate the Lunar New Year in the most unique fashion. (Photos: AP)

Lunar New Year celebrations across the world
A dustbin that seems to resemble the new US president Donald Trump due to a yellow lid like his hair has sparked another photoshop battle (Photo: Twitter)

Here's what the internet did to a dustbin resembling Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

Finance minister Arun Jaitley
 

Watch: Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi dances with none other than Ranveer!

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Azhar Ali doesn't deserve to be Pakistan captain: Moin Khan

Pakistan are currently sitting at the eighth position in the ICC ODI Rankings with 89 points - two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

R Ashwin shuts down the troll asking him ‘to learn’ from Moeen Ali

R Ashwin gave a fitting reply to a Twitter user who asked him to learn from Moeen Ali. (Photo: AP)
 

India to provide free Wi-Fi to over 1,000 villages

Representational image
 

Birthday special: Six Preity Zinta films that still deserve a watch

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uproar in TN Assembly after mention of Jayalalithaa's name

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly MK Stalin. (Photo: AP)

Fight for SCS will continue, says YSR Congress

File photo of Chandragiri YSR Congress legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy is seen staging a protest Jaladeeksha in waist deep water of Rayala Cheruvu in Ramachandra-puram mandal for special category status.

PMO clears Rs 119 crore bills of Air India

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Remark reflects Rahul's disappointment, frustration: Ministers

AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Mapusa, Goa. (Photo: AP)

Situation in western UP akin to Kashmir exodus in 1990: Yogi Adityanath

Firebrand BJP MP Yogi Adityanath
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham