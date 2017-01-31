Nation, Politics

Modi government a complete failure in job creation: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 1:56 pm IST
The President in his address had said that over 20 lakh youth have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Modi government after it listed its achievements in the President's address, alleging that it has been a "complete failure" on job creation front.

"The main question in India today is creation of jobs for young people. It is a big issue today to provide jobs for youth in India," Rahul said outside Parliament after President Pranab Mukherjee's customary address on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament.

The Congress vice-president, who is actively campaigning in election-bound states, said, "Government has failed in this matter. Government is a complete failure in job creation. That's my main point."

Marking opening of the Budget session, the President in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament referred to demonetisation to fight black money and corruption as also the surgical strikes across the LoC as bold decisions, both of which were received with thumping of desks by members.

The President said a nationwide network of 50 India International Skill Centres was being established with the objective of providing training of global standards to the youth.

He said over 20 lakh youth have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, job creation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

President lauds PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed both houses of Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shah Rukh Khan is unfazed by Rakesh Roshan’s allegations, wishes the Roshans well!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Trump’s comments on Kate sunbathing topless set stage for awkward UK visit
 

They have buried the hatchet; all is well between Salman and Hrithik now!

Hrithik and Salman did the former's signature step from his debut film 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hain' and also featured in a dubsmash video alongside Yami Gautam.
 

Your birth date can tell if you are sexually adventurous or cautious

Want to know what's in store for you? (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Technology that may help you get over the fear of death

A Near-Death Experience (NDE) is an altered state of consciousness that can occur during clinical death – typically following cardiac arrest. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mukhtar Ansari's QED: Will BSP alliance swing UP poll for Akhilesh or Mayawati?

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: File)

India facing only 'jobless growth' or 'job-loss growth': D Raja

MPs D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: File)

Adityanath compares situation in western UP with Kashmir exodus

Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Manmohan, Chidambaram trying to give wrong message to investors: BJP

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram speaks to media after release 'The REAL State of Economy Report- 2017' at AICC in New Delhi on Monday.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also seen. (Photo: AP)

BJP, Cong spar over "help" extended to Mallya

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram with former PM Manmohan Singh speaks to media after release 'The REAL State of Economy Report- 2017' at AICC in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham