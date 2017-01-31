Nation, Politics

Can't you see development in Telangana: KCR asks Chidambaram

PTI
Published Jan 31, 2017, 9:10 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Chidambaram, who was in the city last week called the TRS government a failure alleging that it moved away from principles of democracy.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Rebutting former Union Minister P Chidambaram's charge that the ruling TRS in Telangana had failed to fulfill its poll promises, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said his government was implementing welfare schemes worth Rs 35,000 crore.

"Today we are implementing welfare schemes worth Rs 35,000 crore. I am asking all these Congress leaders and Chidambaram. Are you blind? Don't you see the development that is taking place in the state? Are you implementing similar welfare schemes in Karnataka and other states where you (Congress) are ruling?" Rao said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting in Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters town after inaugurating Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation (BRDLIS) in Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district.

Chidambaram, who was in the city last week called the TRS government a failure alleging that it moved away from principles of democracy and failed to keep election promises.

The CM further said that the state government has successfully waived 75 per cent of the Rs 17,000 farm loans under loan waiver scheme, which was promised during polls in 2014.

He said every household in the state soon will have Internet connection and drinking water taps.

"You (Congress) always sought votes from Dalits by showing Indira Gandhi's Picture during elections. But you did nothing after elections. But we are implementing many welfare schemes for Dalits," Rao claimed.

He said the state has overcome the power crisis and marching forward by attracting investments under TS-I PASS, a State Government Industrial Policy.

The Rs 307 crore - Bhakta Ramadas Project, constructed in a record time of eleven months, two months ahead of schedule, is aimed at irrigating 60,000 acres in Khammam district, Rao said.

He also assured that all the eligible Home Guards will be absorbed as constables in the Police Department.

The Chief Minister also said the government was mulling to fix salaries of the Home Guards.

Tags: p chidambaram, k chandrasekhar rao, bhakta ramadasu lift irrigation, bhakta ramadas project
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

