Pinarayi Vijayan rules out electoral-political alliance with Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 5:44 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 6:57 am IST
The same policies are now being pursued eve more vigorously by Narendra Modi Government without any change.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at CPM Palakkad district conference on Friday. M.B. Rajesh, MP, is also seen. (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at CPM Palakkad district conference on Friday. M.B. Rajesh, MP, is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said there is no question of any political or electoral alliance with Congress though there can be joint struggles against the anti-people policies.

Inaugurating Palakkad district conference of CPM on Friday, Pinarayi said some Congress leaders had given call to the Left to come together for fighting communal forces. 

 

But it was the Congress which implemented neo liberal policies which pushed the people into misery. The same policies are now being pursued eve more vigorously by Narendra Modi Government without any change.

So what needs to change is not the name but the policies. Therefore the main issue is about the stand towards neo liberal policies.

So when we talk about an alternative,  political or electoral alliance, these issues have to be discussed . This is the reason why CPM is not ready for any political or electoral alliance with Congress which was the initiator and implement

Pinarayi’s statement was apparently a reaction to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s statement at a public meeting here on December 14.  “I want to ask my friends in the CPM whether they actually want to fight the fascist forces in the country. Do they accept the fact that the biggest danger to this country comes from the fascist ideas being spread by the BJP?” the Congress leader asked.

The chief minister, however, admitted that there was a need to safeguard Parliamentary democracy. “Communalism is posing a major danger to our polity. There is a need for strong intervention to counter this threat and defend secularism,”  he said and added an alternative to communal forces should be based on policies.

Pinarayi said anti-communal front should be based on anti imperialist, anti corruption, anti neoliberal policies and secular policies. “We need an alliance of democratic parties which are ready to uphold these policies,” he said.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, palakkad district, narendra modi government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




