K Chandrasekhar Rao says no to national political role

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2017, 1:06 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 3:02 am IST
When I met Rajnath Singh a few days ago in Delhi, he asked me if I was interested in joining national politics, says KCR.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that he had no plans to enter national politics.

Addressing a public meeting in Kokapet on the city’s outskirts after laying the foundation for Golla, Kuruma Bhavans, he said, “When I met Union home minister Rajnath Singh a few days ago in Delhi, he asked me if I was interested in joining national politics.”

 

“I replied I had no such plans and I am happy with serving Telangana state for my lifetime,” Mr Rao said he told Mr Singh. I will confine myself to Telangana forever.”

KCR: Rajnath elated with our scheme
He said Union minister Rajnath Singh had inquired about the Rs 8,000 per acre per year financial assistance scheme to farmers announced by the state government.

“He asked how farmers would repay the amount. I told him there is no need to repay and it’s all free. He looked surprised for a moment, then app-reciated me and said Telang-ana state is racing ahead in development,” he said.

Mr Rao said the Golla, Kuruma Bhavans will serve as multipurpose centres for these communities in the city.

