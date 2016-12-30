Nation, Politics

PPA suspends Arunachal CM, Dy CM, 5 others from primary membership

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 12:57 am IST
They are suspended with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: PTI)
 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. (Photo: PTI)

Itanagar: In a fast-paced development, the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) late tonight suspended Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and five other party MLAs from the primary membership of the party temporarily with immediate effect for alleged anti-party activities.

The five other MLAs are Jambey Tashi (Lumla), Passang Dorjee Sona (Mechuka), Chow Tewa Mein (Chowkham), Zingnu Namchom (Namsai) and Kamlung Mossang (Miao). PPA President Kahfa Bengia in an order stated that by virtue of the power vested in him by the Constitution of the party and the resolution adopted in the state executive committee meeting held on December 20, the MLAs are placed under suspension temporarily from the primary membership with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedings.

Bengia said prima facie he was satisfied with the proofs of their indulgence in gross "anti-party" activities. The order further stated that with the suspension, Khandu ceased to be the leader of the PPA Legislature Party. He directed the party MLAs and PPA functionaries not to attend any meeting called by Khandu and said that any members failing to comply with the order would have to face disciplinary action of the party.

