TN: Voters in their 20s, late 30s to decide fate of RK Nagar bypoll

Chennai: Voters in early 20s and late 30s will decide the fate of RK Nagar bypoll on December 21. About 58 per cent of voters are in the age group of 19 to 39 years and this accounts to 1,25,399 voters of the total 2,26,715 voters.

According to public election department sources, women outnumber men and as on date there are 1,16,414 women voters and 99 transgenders.

The second major category of 80,000 voters represent the 40 to 59 years category. In the eighty plus category, there are 698 women voters and 586 men voters and close to 6,000 voters are in the age group of 70 to 79 years, sources said. Again going by past polling percentage, 60 per cent of voters who turn out for elections belong the age group of 20 to 40 years sources said. Women voters will also be a crucial factor in the RK Nagar polls as they constitute 52 per cent of the total number of voters.

Polling is usually low in south and central Chennai and in the recent elections Mylapore and Harbour constituencies have always recorded poling percentage of less than 60 per cent.

However, the north Chennai constituencies like RK Nagar and Permabur have always been contradictory recording more than 70 per cent poling in the recent polls. And now for the RK Nagar polls we are hoping for more than 70 per cent polling and voters are aware of the bypoll, a senior official attached with the district election office told Decccan Chronicle.

“Unlike south Chennai, north Chennai always records brisk polling and the youngsters from labour dominated constituency also turn out increasing the poling percentage and this election all the parties will focus more on addressing the youngsters”, said Poonga Nagar Selvam, a local AIADMK functionary.

Dhinakaran to contest in election

TTV Dhinakaran will throw his ‘hat’ in the ring to take on the AIADMK and the DMK in the Dec. 21 R. K. Nagar byelection.

The T. T. V. Dhinakaran camp on Wednesday officially announced that the ousted AIADMK leader will contest the Radhakrishnan Nagar by-poll. “TTV Dhinakaran will contest the forthcoming by-poll,” senior leader in the camp, S. Anbazhagan, told reporters. He will contest the byelection with the “approval” of his aunt (jailed V. K. Sasikala), Anbazhagan added.

Dhinakaran, who called on his aunt in Bengaluru, vowed to regain the Two Leaves symbol. “The RK Nagar election will see a direct contest between me and DMK. Other parties hardly matter,” he told reporters. He would file his nomination papers on December 1.