Rahul Gandhi visits Somnath Temple, ‘signs’ as non-Hindu

New Delhi: As the battle for Gujarat hots up, a big furore erupted on Wednesday over Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi visiting the Somnath Temple after allegedly signing a register meant for non-Hindus. The Congress media cell went further and asserted that Mr Gandhi was a ‘Janeu Dhari’ Hindu (one who wears a sacred thread) and released some family pictures to substantiate the claims.

The ruling BJP insisted that the Congress declare his religious faith while the Congress countered that saying Mr Gandhi signed in the register meant for Hindus only and the signature in the register meant for non-Hindus was fabricated.

The Congress also released screen-shots of the register for Hindus which Mr Gandhi had signed. The goof-up was apparently made by Congress media coordinator Manoj Tyagi who entered Mr Gandhi’s name in a register meant for non-Hindus.

While writing the name of Muslim Congress MP Ahmed Patel, who was a part of the Congress vice president’s entourage, in the register for non-Hindus Mr Tyagi, apparently, also jotted down Mr Gandhi’s name, said party leader.