Jayalalithaa memorial will be seen as symbol of corruption: S Ramadoss

Chennai: Strongly opposing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s announcement of constructing a memorial for former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, PMK founder S.Ramadoss on Thursday said such a memorial would be seen as a symbol of corruption since she was convicted by the Supreme Court on disproportionate assets case.

He said the Supreme Court had explained Jayalalithaa’s role in the case and the former CM was not punished since she was not alive at the time of the judgment. Recalling that the PMK had already filed a petition in Madras High Court demanding the removal of Jayalalithaa’s name and portrait from government offices, Ramadoss said setting up a memorial for her would not be acceptable.

Citing the Supreme Court’s observation that Jayalalithaa had allowed the three convicts in the case, AIADMK general secretarty V.K. Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi only to distribute and protect the wealth earned through corruption, he said Jayalalithaa was the prime accused in the case.

Memorials could be built only for those leaders who were clean and honest in public life and those who sacrificed themselves for the people, he said. The state government should abandon plans to build Jayalalithaa memorial to avoid misguiding future generations, he added.