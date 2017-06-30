 LIVE !  :  These are crucial times for the Windies, as they try to climb into the top eight of the ICC ODI ranking, which will ensure direct qualification for the 2019 ICC World Cup. (Photo: AP) Live| West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli and co aim to take unassailable lead
 
Insensitive, incompetent govt rushing GST reform: Rahul Gandhi

Jun 30, 2017
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Hitting at the Centre, he said that the GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning foresight.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: Hours before the midnight rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is a reform that holds great potential, but is being rushed through in a half-baked spectacle by an incompetent government.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha," Gandhi tweeted.

Hitting at the Central Government, he further said that the GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning foresight and institutional readiness.

"Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning," Gandhi asserted.

He added that India deserves a GST rollout that does not put crores of its citizens and traders through difficult time.

The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST.

Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event.

Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to 'realise and rethink' their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

