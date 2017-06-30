Insensitive, incompetent govt rushing GST reform: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Hours before the midnight rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that it is a reform that holds great potential, but is being rushed through in a half-baked spectacle by an incompetent government.

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha," Gandhi tweeted.

A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017

Hitting at the Central Government, he further said that the GST is being executed by an incompetent and insensitive government without planning foresight and institutional readiness.

"Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning," Gandhi asserted.

Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017

He added that India deserves a GST rollout that does not put crores of its citizens and traders through difficult time.

India deserves a #GST rollout that does not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses & traders through tremendous pain &anxiety — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 30, 2017

The Congress Party yesterday said that it would boycott the midnight meeting, convened by the government, on the implementation of the GST.

Besides Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have also decided to boycott the event.

Ahead of the historic rollout of the GST that is scheduled to take effect from midnight, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day urged the Congress Party to 'realise and rethink' their stand and join the government for the midnight Parliament session.

The GST, which is slated to roll out today midnight, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.