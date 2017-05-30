Nation, Politics

Watching developments on ban on cattle sale: K'taka govt

PTI
Published May 30, 2017, 7:00 pm IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
The state has the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 to deal with such issues.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it was analysing the "developments" following the Centre's ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, calling it a "state subject".

"We are examining developments & awaiting Govt Order on Centre's recent curb on sale of cattle for slaughter, esp since this is a State subject (sic)," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

"We r assessing impact of Centre's notification related to PCA (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) on farmers, cattle rearers & animal market. All stakeholder interests must be protected (sic)," he said in another tweet.

The state has the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 to deal with such issues.

The Union Environment Ministry had last week notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for the purpose of slaughter.

The decision has drawn flak from the opposition parties and various organisations who claim that it would hit the export and trade of meat and leather.

The rules define cattle as a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camels.

It also prohibits the establishment of an animal market within 25 kms from a state border and within 50 kms from the international border.

Describing the move as "anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular", Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shot off letters to his counterparts in other states, asking them to "stand together" in opposing the ban and urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the new regulations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has described the Centre's notification as a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the states' powers" and said her government will not accept it.

Tags: cow slaughter, siddaramaiah, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped arriving for the screenings of the films 'Baywatch' and Konkona Sen Sharma's directorial debut 'A Death in the Gunj' held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, other stars, watch Priyanka's Baywatch and Konkona's directorial
Rana Daggubati and several other stars from the South film industry were present at the award ceremony for the short films section of the SIIMA Awards held in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana Daggubati, other stars felicitate winners at SIIMA awards
Bollywood stars were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Taapsee, Farhan, Kareena, other stars step out delightfully
Tiger Shroff was at his sporting best as he launched a football tournament Super Soccer in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills as he kicks off tournament
Bollywood stars were spotted as they celebrated the five-year anniversary of their football club, All Star Football Club, at a Mumbai nightclub. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars celebrate 5-year anniversary of their football club
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan lent their support to two small-budget films, the former attended a screening of Pooja Batra's film 'Mirror Mirror' and the latter launched the trailer of the Marathi film 'Hrudayantar' where he will be seen in a cameo, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay watches Pooja Batra's film, Hrithik launches Marathi debut trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone is finally here

It comes equipped with a 13MP dual camera with RGB and monochrome, IR Laser Assist Focus, and support for 4K recording.
 

Video: Shocking footage of a snake vomiting another live snake goes viral

The footage will leave you stunned (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Footage shows man driving over security guard for a good parking spot

The guard survived without serious injuries (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: These anti-suicide fans might be the answer to a crisis in Kota

The fans have gone through 500 successful trials in a decade (Photo: YouTube)
 

'Lovely coincidence' for Priyanka Chopra, as she meets PM Modi in Berlin

Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Pic: Instagram/priyankachopra)
 

Video: Tamil rapper’s humorous song creates awareness about pads and tampons

The Youtube video titled ‘Period Pattu’ has a typical musical performance setting with two musicians asking questions during the song. (Photo: Youtube/Blush)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

DMK asks cadres to avoid visiting Karunanidhi on his birthday

DMK chief M. Karunanidhi. (Photo: File)

Medical shops down shutters in Telangana

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Babri case: CPM hails court's decision of framing charges against BJP leaders

Babri Masjid. (Photo: ANI/File)

BYJM activists protest against Kerala calf slaughter

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kerala BJP leader new vice chairperson of minorities' panel

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (left) and BJP leader George Kurian. (Photo: Twitter | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham