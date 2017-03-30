Nation, Politics

Finance Bill 2017 passed in LS; Oppn amendments rejected

ANI
Published Mar 30, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 3:55 pm IST
On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha had returned the Finance Bill 2017 to the Lok Sabha with five amendments moved by the Opposition.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Parliament passed Finance Bill 2017 on Thursday with the Lok Sabha negating all the five amendments made by the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a debate on the amendments of the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government cannot accept the amendments of the Upper House.

Initiating a discussion on it, Dipendra Hooda of Congress supported the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha.

He questioned the government for proposing 40 amendments in different laws through the Finance Bill.

He demanded a separate law for political funding. BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab demanded transparency in funding to the political parties.

Saugata Roy of TMC also supported the amendments. Badaruddoza Khan of CPI (M) and A. P. Jithender Reddy of TRS demanded complete ban on corporate funding to the political parties.

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha had returned the Finance Bill 2017 to the Lok Sabha with five amendments moved by the Opposition.

Of the five amendments, three were moved by Digvijay Singh of Congress and two by Sitaram Yechury of CPI-M.

The bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2017-18.

Tags: finance bill 2017, rajya sabha, arun jaitley, amendments
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world

Jeff Bezos
 

New procedure blasts erectile dysfunction by simply using sound waves

The procedure has helped many abandon pills (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp's encryption is completely unacceptable, says British official

(Representational image)
 

ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja retains top spot, KL Rahul makes huge jump

India opener Lokesh Rahul jumped 11 places to a career-high rank of 11th in the latest ICC chart for Test batsmen. (Photo: BCCI)
 

From Sri Lanka with love: Lakshan Sandakan praises India’s chinaman Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets on his sensational debut against Australia. (Photo: PTI)
 

Topping ICC Test rankings more important than any award: Ravindra Jadeja's sister

Ravindra Jadeja topping the rankings for Test bowlers brought more happiness to his family than the Man of the Match and Man of the Series awards he won against Australia on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah must apologise to Goans, demands Congress

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being greeted by BJP President Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari after his oath at a ceremony in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

‘Will welcome PM’s Vijay Rath in Nov’: BJP puts an end to early Gujarat poll talk

National BJP president Amit Shah arrives along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Akhilesh elected leader of SP in both Houses of UP legislature

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Muslim quota move will be fought politically, legally: BJP

BJP leader G.Kishan Reddy (Photo: File)

Discrepancy in BJP’s anti-beef stance ploy to target particular community, says CPIM

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted that it is just a ploy to target a particular community in UP and other states. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham