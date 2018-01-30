search on deccanchronicle.com
Amit Shah, Telugu Desam in peace meet today

The issue has been entrusted to Mr Shah by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to TD leaders.
Amit Shah (Photo:KPN)
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam leader Sujana Chowdary and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha Thota Narasimham will meet BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday to sort out the differences between the two parties in the state. 

After the conclusion of the meeting of NDA partners in Delhi on Monday evening, Mr Chowdary and Mr Narasimham met Mr Shah and sought time to meet and sort out pending issues between the parties that are in alliance. 

 

Mr Narasimham told newspersons that Tuesday’s meeting will also decide the BJP’s stand on the pending delimitation of Assembly constituencies in AP and Telangana. 

The issue has been entrusted to Mr Shah by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to TD leaders. “There are no major differences, only exchange of opinions on certain issues by both BJP and TD leaders. Anyway, it will be sorted out in tomorrow’s meeting. We are very much in favour of continuing the alliance with the BJP,” Mr Narasimham said.

