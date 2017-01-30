Nation, Politics

Chidambaram flays K Chandrasekhar Rao; tells PCC to work hard

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2017, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Chidambaram asked K. Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the promises which he made to the people of Telangana.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Former home Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday demanded of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to implement the promises which he made to the people of Telangana.

Participating in the Telangana PCC’s extended state executive committee meeting here, he said the Congress has granted Telangana state, honouring its commitment and respecting the sentiment of people.

He said the then Central government thought bifurcating a largely populated united AP will pave way for the faster development of the state as it happened in smaller states like Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana.

However, he noted a disturbing trend in the way Mr Rao had engineered mass defection of legislators from Opposition parties, thereby causing breach of parliamentary democracy,

He has asked the Telangana Congress to strengthen its mass base, from the mandal level, so that the party would come to power sooner or later. He asked the top rung leaders to adopt few mandals and districts for strengthening the party.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

