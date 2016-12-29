Nation, Politics

Telangana Opposition stays away from House over govt's 'unfair attitude'

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2016, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2016, 12:47 pm IST
The state government and the Speaker were not giving them proper opportunity to speak in the House, they alleged.
Hyderabad: The opposition Congress, TDP and CPI(M) on Thursday stayed away from the Telangana Assembly proceedings to protest the alleged unfair attitude of the TRS government and the Speaker towards them in the House.

The opposition parties cited the example of a debate on land acquisition in the House yesterday when they allegedly did not get proper opportunity to speak.

The parties said they gave separate letters to the Speaker about their decision to stay away from the proceedings today.

However, Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao said in the House that the opposition parties got appropriate time since the winter session began 11 days ago.

The government has been accommodative towards the opposition, he said.

Tags: telangana assembly, t harish rao, telangana opposition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

