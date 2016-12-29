Nation, Politics

Implement model code of conduct, says Election Commission

Published Dec 29, 2016
Sources in the EC said Assembly polls to these five states could be announced by 4 January.
 Election Commission of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In an indication that schedule for Assembly polls to five state Assemblies could be announced soon, the Election Commission of India has asked the Centre and state governments to implement the model code of conduct as soon as the schedule is out.

Sources in the EC said Assembly polls to these five states could be announced by 4 January. Except Uttar Pradesh, which may go for a seven-phased election, the other states could have elections on a single day.

Sources stated that the instructions came in a letter by the poll panel to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

The commission has compiled a set of instructions issued in the past to drive home the point that model code should be implemented effectively with the announcement of poll schedule.

The list of dos and don’ts issued by the Commission includes prevention of misuse of public place, avoiding use of official vehicles for campaigning, removing pictures of political functionaries from state government websites and bar on use of public money for advertisements to help the ruling party.

