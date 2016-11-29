Fake notes made their way into India during 10 years of UPA rule: Amit Shah

Maharajganj: Buoyed by BJP's win in civic elections and bypolls, party chief Amit Shah today said it showed people's support for Prime Minister's demonetization move and claimed some opposition leaders were upset as their money "looted" in scams has turned into trash.

"While opposition is organising Bharat bandh and Akrosh Divas...every where BJP posted unprecedented victory. People are with the government's decision on demonetization," he said at party's parivartan rally here, referring to victories in bypolls in Assam and Madhya Pradesh and civic polls in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"Poor do not have black money...Rahul baba, Akhilesh babu, behen Mayawati...it is the one that was lying with you all that has been lost...what will happen now...those who are caught with black money will lose 50 per cent and this money will be put in the treasury of the country," Shah said at the election rally.

The polls result favouring BJP showed that people of the country support demonetisation, he said and promised that any ill-gotten money deposited in banks will go into government treasury so that it can be used for the welfare of the poor.

Stepping up attack on parties opposing demonetization, Shah said certain leaders were angry with demonetization as all the wealth accumulated by them is gone due to a single stroke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"SP, BSP, Congress, Mamata (Banerjee), (Arvind) Kejriwal are all angry with Narendra Modi today. Do you know why this is so...what was amassed through loot has been turned into 'raddi' (trash) by Modiji on November 8," he said

"Modiji has announced that those depositing large amounts in their accounts like Rs 5 crore or Rs 10 crore ... the looted money will be used for welfare of the poor," he said.

His remarks came in the wake of passage of a bill in Lok Sabha to amend Income Tax Act to impose tax on deposits made post-demonetization.

The Taxation Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016, provides for paying 50 per cent tax on unaccounted deposits, or 85 per cent if caught. "For ten years those amassing trillions of rupees in their homes through scams are today angry with Modi," Shah alleged said.

"Till the morning of November 8, they all used to ask Modiji, what have you done against black money and today they are asking why have you done this," he said.

"The country is with Modiji... it is in favour of the decision of demonetization," he stressed.

Striking a dialogue with the audience, he asked whether they supported the decision of demonetization or 'bua-bhatija', a reference to BSP chief Mayawati and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Over the last few days, BJP won one Lok Sabha seat each in Assam and Madhya Pradesh besides bagging a number of assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh.

The saffron party also emerged victorious in local bodies polls in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Shah alleged that fake notes had made their way into India during 10 years of UPA rule.

Hitting out at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his 'khoon ki dalali' remark on surgical strikes across the LoC, Shah said Modi government took action within ten days of the Uri attack unlike the previous Congress-led government "but Congress shehzada (prince) says Modiji indulges in 'khoon ki dalali'".

"Rahul baba how will you know the value of army jawans' bravery...how will you know the value of their sacrifice...it is invaluable," he said, claiming that no one can dare touch the boundaries of the country under the BJP government.