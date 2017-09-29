Nation, Politics

'Two Leaves’ symbol case: EPS-OPS camp to file additional documents

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2017, 2:43 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2017, 2:43 am IST
A team of ministers and senior leaders from the now united AIADMK left for New Delhi on Thursday evening to present their case before the EC.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswamy and O Panneerselvam
CHENNAI: AIADMK led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam will file additional documents and affidavits before the Election Commission on Friday to strengthen their arguments for retrieving the now frozen ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

A team of ministers and senior leaders from the now united AIADMK left for New Delhi on Thursday evening to present their case before the EC on Friday. Fisheries minister D. Jayakumar, revenue minister R.B. Uthayakumar, AIADMK senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, V. Maitreyan and Manoj Paul Pandian would be submitting the documents before EC officials before the deadline ends Friday evening.

“We will formally hand over the resolutions passed at the General Council and the list of General Council members, MLAs and MPs support us to the EC on Friday. We are hoping that we will be allotted the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol soon”, Munusamy told reporters at Chennai airport. The same delegation has last week informed the Election Commission about their unification contending that the AIADMK is now functioning as “one party” and demanded allocation of the party name and ‘Two Leaves’ symbol that are under freeze since March this year.

The poll agency has also been informed about the transfer of all powers hitherto held by the general secretary to the coordinator and joint coordinator of the party. One resolution had also removed Sasikala from the post of interim general secretary. 

In the petition, the AIADMK leaders have explained in detail about the massive amendments made to the party constitution to bring into effect the transfer of powers and argued for allotment of the AIADMK name and ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to them since the majority of MPs, MLAs, district secretaries and General Council members are with them. 

The EC had in March this year frozen the symbol and prevented any faction from using the name of AIADMK until it disposes of the petitions seeking claim over the name and symbol. 

Tags: edappadi k. palaniswamy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




