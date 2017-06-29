Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan slammed for Indian Army remark

Rampur/New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has kicked up a storm again, this time with remarks about the Indian Army that were on Wednesday condemned by the BJP, which urged the SP to “sack” him.

Addressing party activists in Rampur on Tuesday, the SP national general secretary referred to “shameful violent happenings” in places such as Kashmir, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bengal.

Khan said excesses by security forces had led to “women in some places chopping off the private parts of Army men”. The BJP hit out at the SP leader, demanding that his party to sack him for seeking to “divide the country” on religious lines.

A video clip of an event in Rampur shows the SP leader saying, “Armed woman attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts. They did not cut the hands, the head or the legs. They cut the part they had problems with. India should be ashamed…. How will the country face the world now?”

He further said “Soldiers have been beaten by women in Kashmir, Jharkhand and Assam and their private parts were also chopped off. India’s truth is that women are forced to act against Army rapists. It is a message that Hindustan should be ashamed of”.

Azam has often triggered controversy with his remarks on rape. He was quoted as telling a rape victim, “If you keep talking about the crime, how will you show your face to the world?”.

On another occasion, he said mobile phones were responsible for the rape of minors.