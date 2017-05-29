Nation, Politics

Centre should not interfere in state matters: Mamata decries ban on cattle sale

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
The Union government had last week banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File/PTI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the Centre's notification on cattle slaughter as a "deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's powers" and said her government would not accept it.

The Union government had last week banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

The environment ministry had notified the stringent 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017' under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"We will challenge it legally. We will consult the state's Advocate-General on this matter. I will request the Centre not to interfere with the state's matter and destroy the federal structure," she told a press conference at the state secretariat.

"They (Centre) are an elected government and they have their jurisdiction. The state government is also an elected government and it has its jurisdiction," Banerjee said.

"It is a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the state's powers. It is undemocratic, unconstitutional and unethical. It is also an attempt to destroy the federal structure," she said.

Tags: mamata banerjee, prevention of cruelty to animals act, beef ban, sale of cattle
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung J5 and J7 2017 editions leak in video

It seems that Samsung has realised its product's weakness and therefore worked hard on the J5 and J7 for 2017.
 

What does Vulcan API do on Android Nougat?

The Vulcan is making your Android smartphone more efficient while rendering jaw-dropping graphics for enabling next generation visual advancements on existing hardware.
 

Video: Indian cobra in agony after swallowing plastic bottle, spits it out

Villagers can be seen rejoicing it's recovery (Photo: YouTube)
 

Teenager microwaves pet turtle for fun, posts shocking images online

The images created outrage on Twitter (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp is about to steal this Facebook feature

(Representational image)
 

Moto's has two new smartphones, prices start at Rs 12,000

The Moto E4 is slated to hit shelves on July 17 with a price tag of around $185, making this phone quite affordable to consumers. (Photo: Winfuture)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi Court to hear defamation case against Kapil Mishra, BJP MLA Sirsa

BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Majinder Singh Sirsa and sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra (R). (Photo: PTI)

UP: BJP MLA threatens cops to extort privilege, proudly narrates episode

Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar (Photo: Facebook)

Ragging not tolerated; education of accused student will be discontinued: Centre

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Govt. runs on policies of Imams like Barkati: BJP

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Aadhaar is completely safe, secure and robust: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham