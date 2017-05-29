AAP may not expel Kapil Mishra from party

New Delhi: Notwithstanding his persistent attacks on AAP leadership, sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra is unlikely to face expulsion from the party.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources said that expulsion of the rebel MLA would give him a chance to join another party or form a separate group in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which the party wants to avoid though it has a brute majority in the House.

Mr Mishra, once a close confidant of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had levelled corruption charges against him and other AAP leaders, which created ripples in the city politics.

The AAP has denied the “wild” charges levelled by Mishra and has put him under suspension.