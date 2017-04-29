Nation, Politics

Stop using Kupwara incident to incite hate against Muslims: Farooq Abdullah

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Three armed soldiers, including a captain, were killed on Thursday during an encounter in the Panzgam camp in Kupwara district.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said highlighting the death of three army soldiers in Kupwara was aimed at spreading hatred against Muslims.

"The noise is not so much about 25 CRPF jawans getting killed in Chhattisgarh, rather, the noise is about three army men killed in Kupwara. They are beating the drum to increase hatred towards Muslims, please keep this in mind," Abdullah commented.

"Nowadays, new tricks are being played, be careful. This is not an attack on particular sect of people, but on all of us," he added.

Criticising the Centre for banning the Internet and other social media, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "I called the government and told them not to take such measures. They are mistaken to think conditions will improve by imposing a ban. The situation will not improve until and unless talks are held with all. They think they can suppress us with force. The more they try to suppress it, the more fire it will create," he said.

In the gunfight, Captain Ayush Yadav, Subedar Bhoop Singh Gujjar and Naik B Venkata Ramanna were killed.

Five other soldiers were injured and are undergoing treatment at the army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

