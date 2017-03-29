Nation, Politics

Telangana police helped build Brand Hyderabad, says KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 4:08 am IST
Home Minister Naini Narshimha Reddy said that the TS police has topped in adopting technology and modern methods.
Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the TS police has helped elevated the brand name of Hyderabad and attract foreign investors by turning the city into the safest city.

Mr Rao said that people were apprehensive about the law and order situation at the time of the state formation, but the TS police succeeded in instilling a sense of security among the people by leveraging technology in policing. 

He was speaking after launching the Criminal Tracking Network and Systems going Live at the state police headquarters here.

Home Minister Naini Narshimha Reddy said that the TS police has topped in adopting technology and modern methods. “Police of other states is now taking cues from us,” he said.

“It was frequently said before bifurcation that there would be large-scale disturbance in the law and order situation in Hyderabad. However, in the 33 months since state formation, significant improvement in law and order situation is one of the biggest achievements of the government,” Mr Rao said.

The minister said that soon after formation of Telangana, government signed an order providing `350 crore for modernisation of the police force to ensure law and order. Highlighting the major technological initiatives by the police, KTR congratulated the achievements of the state police.

Talking on the occasion, DGP Anurag Sharma said that Central Home Ministry has chosen TS as one of the states to implement its pilot projects like Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) because of the performance of the police.

The CCTNS, which contains fingerprints and details of the modus operandi of offenders from all across the country, basically works like a library for the investigation officers in the police department.

The Home minister launched new citizen services like SMS alert by cops to the petitioners on their case status and the e-tracking system for complaints.

