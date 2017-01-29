 LIVE !  :  Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have 31 Grand Slam titles between them. (Photo: AFP) Live, Australian Open final: Nadal fights back, breaks Federer in second set
 
Nation, Politics

Will work for prosperity, progress, peace: Rahul, Akhilesh at joint meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 29, 2017, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a joint press congress with UP CM Akhilesh Yadav following a road show.
UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: Twitter)
 UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the joint press conference. (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Claiming that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh was a stiff response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the main agenda of the alliance would be to work for the 'peace, progress and prosperity of the state'.

Speaking at a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Our alliance can be compared to the 'sangam' of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. This alliance has made the political and personal relationship between me and Akhilesh stronger."

Claiming that the alliance was a stern message against the politics of hate played by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, “It is a historic alliance. It is a partnership between me and Akhilesh - Cong-SP - to defeat fascist forces. Whether we will form an alliance in Lok Sabha or not is open to discussion yet. We want to show a new class of politics to the youth of UP, a new way.”

Akhilesh Yadav on the other hand said, “Rahul and I are two wheels of a cycle. We have seen different seasons and different manifestos, but we have not seen the acche din promised by the BJP yet.”

Clearing the air regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s role in campaigning for the UP polls, Rahul said, “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her. If she campaigns or not is her choice; she is an asset to the party.”

Tags: sp-congress alliance, rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Congress to contest all 10 Assembly seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Fielding of candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli was one of the issues of contention between Congress and SP during alliance talks.
28 Jan 2017 7:28 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addressing an election rally. (Photo: AP)

With Congress' 'hand', 'cycle' will run even faster in UP: Akhilesh

Akhilesh asked people to beware of the BJP as it could befool people with false promises.
25 Jan 2017 4:45 PM

World Gallery

Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
 

U-19 cricket team trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead in hotel

The India team is scheduled to play five 50-over games and two four-day games against England Under-19 from Monday at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo: PTI)
 

Box-office day 4: Raees takes a mind-boggling 34 crore lead over Kaabil

Stills from the films.
 

PM Narendra Modi asks students to take inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar

PM cited the example of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who broke and created several records in the game of cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: India get ready for second T20 against England

The Indian team enjoying a game of football. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Sushant removes surname from Twitter to protest against Padmavati slapgate

Sushant was last seen in the uber-successful 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Bundle of lies’: BJP’s UP manifesto draws flak from political rivals

BJP President Amit Shah with UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya releasing party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Goa polls: Modi dares Opposition to fight election on development plank

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his election rally for the upcoming assembly polls in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

BJP may use judiciary to scrap Article 370: Omar warns J&K CM

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with party MLAs during the Budget Session of J&K Legislative Assembly in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

UP polls: Congress to contest all 10 Assembly seats in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Highlights of BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP President Amit Shah with UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya releasing party manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham