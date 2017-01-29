Will work for prosperity, progress, peace: Rahul, Akhilesh at joint meet

Lucknow: Claiming that the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh was a stiff response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the main agenda of the alliance would be to work for the 'peace, progress and prosperity of the state'.

Speaking at a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Our alliance can be compared to the 'sangam' of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. This alliance has made the political and personal relationship between me and Akhilesh stronger."

Claiming that the alliance was a stern message against the politics of hate played by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said, “It is a historic alliance. It is a partnership between me and Akhilesh - Cong-SP - to defeat fascist forces. Whether we will form an alliance in Lok Sabha or not is open to discussion yet. We want to show a new class of politics to the youth of UP, a new way.”

Akhilesh Yadav on the other hand said, “Rahul and I are two wheels of a cycle. We have seen different seasons and different manifestos, but we have not seen the acche din promised by the BJP yet.”

Clearing the air regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s role in campaigning for the UP polls, Rahul said, “Priyanka has been of tremendous help to me and I have been so to her. If she campaigns or not is her choice; she is an asset to the party.”