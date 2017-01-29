Nation, Politics

Mulayam Singh assails SP-Cong alliance, says will not campaign

PTI
Published Jan 29, 2017, 9:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 29, 2017, 9:54 pm IST
We always fought against Congress, he added, declaiming the alliance.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Voicing displeasure over the alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said he would not campaign for it in the state assembly polls.

"I am completely against the alliance. I will not campaign for it," Mulayam said on a day his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conference in Lucknow and held a road show displaying great bonhomie.

Mulayam, who had rejected the possibility of an alliance for the assembly polls before being deposed as party president by Akhilesh, said, "Congress ruled the country for a long time and made it laggard. We always fought against Congress."

"Samajwadi Party is capable of contesting elections alone. In the past, it fought alone and formed government with a majority. No occasion arose for effecting an alliance," he said.

After the Election Commission settled the dispute between Mulayam and Akhilesh in the latter's favour, the SP patriarch had submitted a list of 38 candidates to his son but chosen not to field nominees separately.

Tags: up polls, mulayam singh yadav, sp-cong alliance, campaigning

Related Stories

BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

'Unholy' Congress-SP alliance draws flak from political rivals

Questioning the alliance, BJP, and BSP alleged that the real motive behind such "unholy" alliance was to serve their vested interests.
29 Jan 2017 8:32 PM
Reflecting camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party showcased themselves as the two wheels of a bicycle. (Photo: PTI)

'Hand' to steer 'Cycle' and defeat BJP in UP: Akhilesh, Rahul

The Congress leader said partnership between Congress and SP was the ‘uttar’ to BJP's politics of anger and divisiveness.
29 Jan 2017 6:35 PM

World Gallery

Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball in Washington.

From inaugural parade to balls: US first couple displays flawless style
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017-- capping his improbable journey to the White House and beginning a four-year term that promises to shake up Washington and the world.

Protesters gather in millions as US gears up for Donald Trump's inauguration
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 10 finale: Hrithik shakes a leg with Salman as he promotes Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan appeared on Bigg Boss' finale to promote his film ''Kaabil'.
 

Arms Act: Salman’s relief is his lawyer's misery as gangster threatens to kill him

Salman Khan
 

Beating Retreat regales crowd as Pranab Mukherjee takes last buggy ride

Pranab Mukherjee Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, greets people as he arrives in traditional buggy during Beating Retreat ceremony in New Delhi, India on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Man needs to endure two week erection after getting bionic penis

He will stay indoors for 14 days to avoid embarrassment (Photo: Facebook)
 

Sara Ali Khan-Ranveer snapped together; will she debut opposite him in Gully Boy?

Ranveer will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'.
 

Kiran Bedi tweets morphed images of monuments covered in tricolour, gets trolled

The images are among many other hoax images on the internet (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

UP polls: No candidate denied ticket in UP due to his religion, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain with party leader Siddharth Nath Singh during a press conference in Allahabad. (Photo: PTI)

India's growth won't exceed 6.5 pc next in 2 fiscals due to note ban: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Sukhbir Badal slams Kejriwal for staying at 'militant's residence'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo: PTI)

Arun Jaitley attacks Captain Amarinder over ‘black money’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Punjabis have to choose between chaos, order: Manoj Tewari

Union minister Manish Tewari (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham