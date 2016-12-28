Angry K Chandrasekhar Rao invites MLAs to his house

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said in the Assembly on Tuesday that would invite legislators to his new residence so that they could see for themselves whether it had 150 rooms or not. Mr Rao was reacting to the allegation of Congress legislator Komatireddy Venkata Reddy that he had constructed a residence-cum-camp office with 150 rooms but would not be able to complete 2.6 lakh 2BHK houses before 2019.

Taking objection during a short discussion on the construction of 2BHK houses, Mr Rao said, “It is not KCR’s residence, it is the Telangana CM’s residence. It is the property of the Telangana people and their pride.”

He said the Chief Minister would have to conduct meetings with officials, and meet MPs, MLAs, and MLCs and the people. National and international delegates come to meet the Chief Minister. The camp office should have space to park 200 vehicles. He said the government had decided to hold the Assembly session in the first week of January. After that, he would invite the MPs, MLAs, MLCs of Hyderabad.