Nation, Politics

Gujarat polls: Will sell tea, not the country, says PM Modi to Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Nov 28, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Mr Modi pitched the election as a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Ashapura Mata temple at Mata nou Madh before election campaign for the Assembly polls in Bhuj on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Jasdan/Bhuj (Guj): Pushing the BJP’s campaign in Gujarat into high gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is ready to sell tea but will never sell the country as he asked Rahul Gandhi why he had applauded the release of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

Mr Modi, who started his high voltage campaign with rallies in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on the opposition Congress on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba’s Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption.

He accused the Congress vice-president of applauding the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and asked why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff. Mr Modi pitched the election as a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics.
 

