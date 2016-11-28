 LIVE !  :  R Ashwin rocked England with three wickets. (Photo: AFP) LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test: England in trouble, end Day 3 at 78/4
 
Wedding war: Delhi CM Kejriwal, Minister Mahesh Sharma face off on Twitter

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 28, 2016, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 2:07 pm IST
Kejriwal took to twitter to attack Union Minister Mahesh Sharma over a wedding in his family.
Union Minister Mahesh Sharma hit back at Delhi CM Kejriwal on Twitter.
 Union Minister Mahesh Sharma hit back at Delhi CM Kejriwal on Twitter.

New Delhi: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500, 1000 notes in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has left no stone unturned to attack BJP over the move; the latest leader to face his ire was Union Minister Mahesh Sharma.

Kejriwal took to twitter to attack Mahesh Sharma over his daughter’s wedding, asking him where he got the money to celebrate the event while the entire nation was struggling in bank queues to get cash and exchange their old notes.

“BJP leader Mahesh Sharma is celebrating his daughter’s wedding. Are all the payments being made through cheques? Is the wedding taking place with Rs 2.5 lakhs? How were so many notes exchanged?,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Mahesh Sharma hit back at Kejriwal and asked the Chief Minister to first get his facts right. He clarified that it was his son who was getting married and all payments were being made via banks.

“Get your facts right. It’s my son’s wedding. And yes, all payments are being made through banks,” Sharma tweeted in response.

Tweet

Kejriwal had earlier taken to the streets to protest the demonetisation of big notes and has demanded that the Centre roll back its decision. The chief minister had said many families were suffering in the country as they were forced to postpone or cancel weddings as did not have enough cash to make payments.

Tags: kejriwal, mahesh sharma, twitter war, wedding
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

