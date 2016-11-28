 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes broke R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership as he dismissed the Indian off-spinner. (Photo: PTI) LIVE India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3: Jadeja departs but India in control
 
Nation, Politics

Oppn to protest in Parliament till PM replies; Govt calls them ‘irresponsible’

AGENCIES
Published Nov 28, 2016, 11:51 am IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 11:53 am IST
The opposition parties have been divided over the ways to protest against demonetisation.
Opposition parties protest against demonetisation in Parliament complex (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Opposition parties protest against demonetisation in Parliament complex (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: On a day when they were observing 'Jan Aakrosh Diwas' to protest demonetisation, opposition parties on Monday held a strategy meet where they decided to continue their stir in Parliament till Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to their concerns and a JPC probe is announced in alleged leak of the decision.

A meeting of all the opposition parties, barring JD(U), was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House here and it was decided that the protests will continue till their demands are met, sources said.

However, some fissures also appeared in the opposition as the JD(U) skipped the meeting with sources saying party leader Sharad Yadav had left Delhi early this morning.

The opposition parties have been divided over the ways to protest against demonetisation ever since Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee decided to march to the President against it.

While she was joined by AAP, National Conference and Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, other opposition parties stayed away.

Shiv Sena has backed demonetisation but said it is unhappy over the way it was causing problems to people.

Asserting that the entire nation is backing the government's demonetisation drive, Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Monday reprimanded the opposition over the planned 'Aakrosh Divas' and said that they must engage in parliamentary debate instead of acting in an irresponsible manner.

"If they are protesting then they should be protesting against corruption, black money, fake currency and terrorism. I just don't understand that they are fighting in an opposite direction. The entire country is with the government in this crusade against black money and corruption under the leadership of Narendra Modi but the Congress and other opposition parties are acting in a opposite direction," he said.

"Even today I want to tell them that if you want to show your anguish protest against corruption, black money and terrorism, participate in a debate in both the houses we are ready to give reply also but I don't understand why they are running away from debate and working in a opposite direction," he added.

The opposition parties have called for a countrywide protest today against what they call the government's "mishandling" of the currency ban. Only the Left Front, which has a presence in Kerala, Bengal and Tripura, has called for a strike or 'Bharat Bandh' in the three states.

Banks, ATM services, post offices, hospital and medical clinics, ambulance, milk, water and power supplies, newspapers and marriages would be out of the purview of the strike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday slammed the opposition for its all-India shutdown call over demonetisation, saying the country instead needed an end to evils like corruption and black money.

He described demonetisation as a cure to the 70-year-old disease of corruption.

Tags: demonetisation, parliament, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rectify your fault, stop making irrelevant statements: Cong tells PM

Congress also rubbished reports suggesting that a 'Bharat Bandh' has been called today.
28 Nov 2016 11:08 AM
PM Modi

PM Modi running away from Parliament, says AIADMK

In an article published in party mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, the AIADMK listed the volte-face of the RBI and the finance ministry.
28 Nov 2016 5:55 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stepped out to show their support for animals at an adoption camp which was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Saif, Soha and Kunal urge fans to take a furry buddy home
Looking gorgeous as ever, Shilpa Shetty debuted her new hair colour, while Varun Dhawan kept it easy and casual and our shutterbug captured it all. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty flaunts new hair colour, while Varun keeps it casual
Alia Bhatt attended an event, and promoted her upcoming Gauri Shinde helmed 'Dear Zindagi'.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt is every bit a damsel at promotional event in Singapore
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the airport and other places in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Vidya, John, Ileana, Neha are all smiles for shutterbugs
Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday and several of their family members and friends from the film industry were spotted arriving for it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman absent as family, friends celebrate his father Salim Khan's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Casual sex is like masturbation: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
 

Watch: Ben Stokes celebrates Virat Kohli’s dismissal with a silent gesture

Stokes celebrated Kohli's wicket by placing his hands over his mouth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

iPhone dropped in frozen lake, found a year later, still works

Daniel Kalgren, a mechanical engineer who resides in Western Pennsylvania told BuzzFeed News that he was treasure hunting with his metal detector in the empty lake basin in October when he found an iPhone buried 6-inches deep in mud and clay.(Image: Daniel Kalgren)
 

Ranbir hopes Ranveer and Deepika ‘make awesome babies together’

Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika were snapped bonding at an event few weeks ago.
 

Post Dear Zindagi hustle, SRK spends quality time with son Aryan on Thanksgiving

The picture that Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter.
 

Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films - 'Gunday' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka: Even Modi won with black money, says Vishwanath

Congress leader Adaguru H. Vishwanath

Bharat bandh: Nitish Kumar, Modi's lone ally in Oppn camp

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

On note ban, PM is Moun Modi, says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo: PTI)

Punjab will be made drug-free within one month: Arvind Kejriwal

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal is garlanded during a rally in Samana, Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn has no issues; opposing everything Modi govt doing: Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham