Will dislodge Modi from power if note ban is not rolled back: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday threatened to demonstrate outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence against demonetisation, vowing to dislodge him from the seat of power if the scrapping of high value currency notes is not withdrawn.

"The entire country is suffering. There is no money in banks, ATMS. So far 80 people have died due to the hardships caused by demonetisation. But Narendra Modi is having a sound sleep and giving lectures on taking the country towards cashless economy," she told a rally here.

"Most of the people in rural areas do not have bank accounts. How will they cope up with this situation?" Banerjee said after her protest march from College Square to Esplanade.

Continuing her tirade against Modi, Banerjee said she would fight till the end against the "anti-people" decision which has imposed an "undeclared financial emergency" in the country.

"I will not stop until and unless this decision is rolled back. I had also given solutions on how to cope with this situation. But they (Centre) did not accept it.

"Whoever opposes him, he will send CBI, ED, Income Tax after them to muzzle their voices. But he can't muzzle my voice. I will again go to Delhi and raise my voice, take out protest march and if needed I will demonstrate in front of Modi's house...I will not stop until and unless he is out of power," Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo along with Trinamool Congress leaders and activists led a massive rally in the heart of Kolkata.

She lauded intellectuals for playing a vital role in protesting against the "anti-people" decision. Banerjee herself raised slogans like "Modi sarkar hai hai" and "Tanashahi nahi chalegi"

Banerjee, who had staged a dharna in Delhi on November 23 and met President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday on the demonitisation issue, is scheduled to address a meeting in Lucknow on November 29 and in Patna the next day.

"Although I don't have enough strength in Lucknow but I believe common people are with me," Banerjee, who is at the forefront of the opposition's attack against the Modi government on the issue, said.

"The Prime Minister is threatening other parties who are raising their voice on demonetisation. What more can you do apart from throwing us in jails. There should be a plan of action on demonetisation.

"What will people eat if they don't have money? Will they eat debit cards or mobiles?" the TMC chief said.

Banerjee also advised the Left parties, who have called a 12-hour statewide strike on the issue, to refrain from calling strikes as it creates an adverse impact on the economy.

"Why are you calling strikes? If you want to protest why don't you hit the streets and give slogans against the Modi government. Strikes and bandhs don't serve any purpose," she added.