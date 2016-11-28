Nation, Politics

Modi lauds Fadnavis as BJP charges ahead in Maharashtra civic polls

ANI
Published Nov 28, 2016, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 28, 2016, 8:37 pm IST
BJP Chief Amit Shah, however, took a swing at the opposition saying that the results are a wake-up call for them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a commanding position in the first phase of municipal council polls in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of the state for placing their faith in the party and also hailed the efforts of Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis.

"I laud BJP Karyakartas, CM @Dev_Fadnavis & @raosahebdanve. Their grassroot level work ensured people place their valued trust in BJP," he said in a series of tweets.

Thanking the people of Maharashtra for placing their faith in BJP, Prime Minister Modi said that this is a win for pro-poor & development politics of BJP.

BJP Chief Amit Shah, however, took a swing at the opposition saying that the results are a wake-up call for them.

"BJP has emerged as the largest party, I thank people of Maharashtra for their continued support and faith in BJP's development politics. Maharashtra result should be a wakeup call for opposition attempting to mislead people on #Demonetisation, a decision in national interest," he tweeted.

Post the Centre's demonetisation move, voting was held in 147 municipal seats and 17 Panchayat seats on Sunday.

Early trends indicated the BJP had charged ahead and made its mark in areas that were Congress and NCP strongholds.

Of the 2,501 seats for which results have been declared, the BJP has won 610 seats while the Shiv Sena has won 402. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress have won 482 and 408 seats respectively.

The BJP has clearly retained the public's favour, despite the opposition's fervent claim that the ruling party would face a major loss in the polls, post the inconveniences thrust upon the masses due to demonetisation.

Tags: demonetisation, narendra modi, maha civic polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Sports Gallery

Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
P V Sindhu, John Abraham, Nita Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Abhishek Bachchan, M S Dhoni and Jacqueline Fernandez during the opening ceremony of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ISL opening ceremony: PV Sindhu, MS Dhoni, Sachin grace the stage
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir should hook up with Kangana, says Ranveer Singh

Screengrab from 'Koffee with Karan's latest episode.
 

Snapped: Shahid Kapoor takes his lovely wife Mira out on a cozy lunch date

Shahid snapped with his wife Mira. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

400 lamps to illuminate Bhansali’s world of Padmavati

Bhansali has reportedly used references from Chittorgarh fort and incorporated them in his set.
 

Aamir Khan will seek tax exemption for Dangal

Aamir Khan in a still from the film. 'Dangal' releases on December 21.
 

Brotherly solidarity: Prince William backs Harry's call for privacy

Prince Harry with new alleged girlfriend Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
 

Radhika Apte confronts horrendous past, shoots MMS leak scenes for ‘Bombairiya’

Radhika Apte
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will welcome Nitish Kumar if he joins NDA: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo: PTI)

Note ban to boomerang on BJP in polls: Congress

Representational Image.

Oppn to protest in Parliament till PM replies; Govt calls them ‘irresponsible’

Opposition parties protest against demonetisation in Parliament complex (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Pargat Singh join Congress

Navjot Kaur Sidhu and ex Akali MLA Pargat Singh joined Congress on Monday. (Photo: ANI/PTI)

Karnataka: Even Modi won with black money, says Vishwanath

Congress leader Adaguru H. Vishwanath
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham