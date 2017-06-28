Nation, Politics

Indo-US talks: M Venkaiah Naidu slams Congress’ stand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 28, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 6:45 am IST
Opposition claims Modi-Trump talks disappointing, old hat.
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government and the Congress sparred over the contents of the the Indo-US joint statement on Tuesday with the Congress criticising it as "disappointing and old hat" that lacked "new or big ideas" in the relationship between the two countries.

However, Union Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu hit back at the Opposition Congress and stated it "deliberately refuses to see" the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US due to "sheer jealousy" and "guilt" of lost opportunities during the UPA's regime.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's joint statement, AICC spokesperson Manish Tewari stressed it emphasised more on "diversions" in the bilateral ties than "conversions".

"The joint statement between India and the US is disappointing to say the least. It was old hat. There was no big idea in the relationship," Tewari said. He further stated that Trump administration and India were not on the same page when it came to interpretation of Islamist terrorism.

"President Trump's interpretation of Islamist terror is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross border terrorism which is being sponsored by Pakistan," he added.

In their joint statement, Modi and Trump Tuesday struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists. Meanwhile, the I&B Minister pointed out that the "grand and warm welcome" extended to Modi by the White House and the US President speaks for the rising importance of India in the global economic and geo- political order.

"Congress deliberately refuses to see and believe the significant outcomes of this visit of PM and his meeting with the new US President for the first time. This is borne out of sheer jealousy and guilt as the prime minister's every foreign visit holds a mirror to the lost opportunities during the 10 years of UPA rule," Naidu said.

Tags: narendra modi government, m venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




