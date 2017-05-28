TRS to win 111 seats, BJP 0, predicts K Chandrasekhar Rao

Irrigation minister T. Harish Rao explains a point to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while Deputy CM Mohd. Mahmood Ali and MP K. Kesava Rao look on, at a TRS party meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the party will win 111 of the 119 Assembly seats in the state if elections were to be held now.

Disclosing the results of the latest survey, Mr Rao told the TRS Parliamentary and Legislature Party meeting held in the Telangana Bhavan that the MIM will get six seats, all in Hyderabad, and the Congress would win only two seats, one from Madhira (presently held by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and the other from Kalwakurthy (at present represented by Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy).

He said that the survey results were clear that the TRS will bag 16 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the remaining seat will be bagged by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad.

Mr Rao said TRS leaders need not worry about BJP’s claims of coming to power in the state. According to the survey, BJP will not win a single seat if elections were to be held today, though it holds five seats now, Mr Rao said.

He said that the “Modi wave” would not have any impact in TS in the 2019 elections.

As far as individual ratings of MLAs, based on their performance in their Assembly constituencies, is concerned, Mr Rao tops the list with a rating of 98 per cent, followed by his minister son K.T. Rama Rao who got 91 per cent. His nephew, minister T. Harish Rao, came third with 88 per cent. Former Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah representing the Station Ghanpur seat in the erstwhile Warangal district came in fourth place.

Mr Rao also hinted in the meeting that the Centre will introduce an amendment in the monsoon session of Parliament on fresh delimitation of Assembly constituencies.

Mr Rao specifically asked the party cadre, especially legislators to regularly meet and take stock of the political and administrative situation in their respective districts and mandals to ensure effective politicking.

He said that very soon, orders will be issued naming one minister in-charge of two districts due to the increased number of districts for better coordination.