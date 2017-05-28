Centre is spreading fear, says Rahul after UP police denies him entry to Saharanpur

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meeting the victims of Saharanpur caste violence at Shahjahanpur Chowki in Saharanpur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, alleged that the Central government as spreading fear across the country and Dalits were being oppressed.

Mr Gandhi was prevented by the UP police at the Saharanpur border from entering the riot-hit district.

Accompanied by AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad and UPCC chief Raj Babbar, Mr Gandhi walked for a short distance on foot after which he was asked by senior officials not to proceed further.

Thousands of Congress workers who had gathered there to welcome their leader were also stopped form moving ahead.

“The administration has requested me so I will be going back, but they have said they will take me to villages once the situation improves”, he said.

He further said, “The government has failed on law and order front in UP. Everybody in country who is not powerful is scared and this is not the way to run a country. The national government is spreading fear across the country. Dalits are being oppressed. This is not only in Saharanpur but all over India, Rohit Vemula was oppressed and everyday crores of people are being oppressed”, he said.

He said that the government only listens to ‘suit-boot type people’ and not the poor.