After skipping Sonia Gandhi's lunch, Nitish Kumar meets PM

New Delhi: A day after he skipped the Opposition unity lunch called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a luncheon meeting with visiting Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, sparking off speculation about him gravitating towards the ruling NDA.

Mr Kumar, however, was quick to scotch the rumours, saying that too much was being read into the meeting which was a routine event. He said that he discussed issues related to his state with the PM, including desilting of the Ganga, and added that it was essential for him to be present at the meeting because Bihar has a deep connect with Mauritius.