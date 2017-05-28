Nation, Politics

After skipping Sonia Gandhi's lunch, Nitish Kumar meets PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 1:56 am IST
Mr Kumar, however, was quick to scotch the rumours, saying that too much was being read into the meeting which was a routine event.
Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar calls on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after he skipped the Opposition unity lunch called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a luncheon meeting with visiting Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, sparking off speculation about him gravitating towards the ruling NDA.

Mr Kumar, however, was quick to scotch the rumours, saying that too much was being read into the meeting which was a routine event. He said that he discussed issues related to his state with the PM, including desilting of the Ganga, and added that it was essential for him to be present at the meeting because Bihar has a deep connect with Mauritius.

Tags: chief minister nitish kumar, sonia gandhi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing at National Conference of Champaran Satyagrah centenary celebrations at Maurya hotel, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had also praised Modi earlier

Top leaders from 17 Opposition parties had come together on Friday to send across a message to the ruling BJP on its third anniversary.
28 May 2017 1:55 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Not political: Nitish Kumar meets Modi a day after skipping Sonia's luncheon

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks with journalists after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

MPs should take up constructive debates: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam. (Photo: File)

BJP working towards Congress-mukt Karnataka: Yeddyurappa

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa. (Photo: File)

Palanisamy praises Modi on completing 3 years in office

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palanisamy. (Photo: File)

First Rahul, now Akhilesh denied entry to Saharanpur

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham