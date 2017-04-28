Narendra Modi to pick new Governors by May 12

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to clear appointments for vacant gubernatorial posts before he leaves on May 12 on a visit to Sri Lanka. Sources indicate he will also take up the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle in the first week of May.

At present, there are four vacancies for governor’s posts for Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

There will soon also be a vacancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan demits office on May 2 after completing a five-year term for the second time. However, he will continue for a few more days till his successor takes office as per constitutional provisions under Article 156 (3).

Sources said the PM is keen to use the services of Mr Narasimhan for another assignment other than that of the Governor.

Mr Narasimhan was appointed Governor for Andhra Pradesh and after the state bifurcation in 2014, was given additional charge as Telangana Governor.

It is being said that the new incumbent will be appointed on similar lines, to look after both states as there are no separate Raj Bhavans in Hyderabad and Amaravati for two Governors to function independently. Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act gives special powers to the Governor to oversee issues concerning safety and security of people living in the common capital area of Hyderabad. The Act did not specify the Governor of which state will be responsible, meaning there will only be one Governor for the two states.

Mr Narasimhan has been the senior most Governor in the country since 2007 and is followed by Jammu-Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra.

According to sources, Union home minister Rajnath Singh has not yet spoken to the Chief Ministers of AP and TS regarding the new appointment.

It is the practice for the Union home minister to inform the concerned Chief Minister about this appointment.

As far as vacancies at other Raj Bhavans go, Madhya Pradesh is being looked after by Gujarat Governor O.P. Kohli, Tamil Nadu by Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Arunachal Pradesh by Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya and Meghalaya by Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Telugu Desam senior leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu is being tipped as the new Governor for Meghalaya.