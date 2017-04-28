Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao senses anti-incumbency: N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 28, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 2:19 am IST
CM fears public backlash due to unkept promises: TPCC chief
TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy greets supporters in Huzurnagar on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the public meeting organised by the TRS in Warangal clearly indicated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has sensed rising anti-incumbency in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Mattampalli in his Huzurnagar Assembly constituency on Thursday, Mr Reddy said with three years of non-performance and a huge burden of unfilled promises, the CM was presently living in fear.

“He now wants to dilute the anti-incumbency factor with new hopes by making another round of false promises at the Warangal meeting’ he said.

Mr Reddy also ridiculed Mr Rao’s renewed love for farmers.  “The agriculture sector remained neglected during the last three years. Farmers lost four consecutive crops and failed to get better prices for their produce during this Rabi season. Over 3,000 farmers committed suicide during TRS rule. Not a single family got the compensation of `6 lakh under GO 421. Shockingly, no TRS leader visited the family of distressed farmers who committed suicide. Having caused all the damage during the last three years, KCR is now talking about empowering farmers,” he said.

The TPCC chief described the TRS celebrations as “shameless” and said that the ruling party has no concern for the farmers who committed suicide and others who are in deep trouble.

Elsewhere, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Deputy Leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and MLC Akula Lalitha urged the CM to convene an all-party meeting to suggest amendments to the Central Land Acquisition Act, 2013 in the backdrop of Centre sending back the Amended Act of Telangana with queries.

They said that the TRS government had, with its brute majority in the Assembly, crudely drafted the amendments and got them passed but the Centre had struck them down and sent them back for changes.

“The administrative inexperience of the TRS has once again been exposed by this,” they said.

Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

