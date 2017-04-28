Nation, Politics

BJP hints at parting of ways with Telangana TDP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 28, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 2:19 am IST
The mood is clear in the BJP camp. We should strengthen on our own and go it alone in the 2019 elections, says BJP leader.
Telangana state BJP President K. Laxman
Hyderabad: The T-BJP has coined a new slogan “Let’s strengthen alone and let’s go alone” indicating end to its alliance with the Telugu Desam in the state.

BJP TS president K. Laxman, participating in the party’s state executive meeting at Sangareddy near here, said they would go to people with this slogan.

The BJP high command had brushed aside objections from the party’s state leadership to enter into an electoral alliance ahead of the 2014 elections following pressure exerted by TD national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The mood is clear in the BJP camp. We should strengthen on our own and go it alone in the 2019 elections. We will get more seats,” a BJP leader said.

Tags: k. laxman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

