Nation, Politics

RSS man who offered Rs 1 crore for Kerala CM Vijayan's head arrested

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
The RSS had distanced itself from its functionary's remark and promptly removed him as the joint publicity chief of Ujjain district.
RSS chief in Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter ANI/PTI)
 RSS chief in Ujjain Kundan Chandrawat and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: Twitter ANI/PTI)

Ujjain: RSS activist Kundan Chandrawat, who stirred a hornet's nest by announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Chandrawat was arrested on Monday and later produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court which sent him to judicial custody for a fortnight, they said.

In a video that went viral on social media early this month, Chandrawat was purportedly seen announcing a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading Vijayan, whom he held responsible for the killing of RSS workers in Kerala.

He later retracted his statement which drew widespread condemnation from various quarters, including the Sangh, and expressed regret.

The RSS had distanced itself from its functionary's remark and promptly removed him from the post of Sah Prachar Pramukh (joint publicity chief) of Ujjain district.

"We yesterday arrested Kundan Chandrawat over his alleged statement. He was produced before the chief judicial magistrate's court which remanded him in judicial custody," Superintendent of Police Manohar Verma told PTI.

On March 2, Madhav Nagar police had registered an FIR against Chandrawat under IPC section 505(1)(B) (whoever makes any statement with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity).

Tags: kundan chandrawat, rss, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Love has no gender: Sapna Bhavnani reacts on lip-lock video with VJ Bani

This is not the first time Sapna, along with Bani, has accepted that love is something that unites everyone.
 

I'm a little lost, need to surrender myself to good work: Sunil pens a heartfelt note

Sunil Grover
 

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Don't have faith in machinery conducting elections in R K Nagar: OPS camp

OPS camp leader V Maithreyan (Photo: ANI)

Ravindra Gaikwad reveals 'real reason' behind altercation with Air India staff

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

OPS pushing ‘Electric Pole’ as ‘Two Leaves’: Dinakaran files complaint with EC

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)

TN: TTV Dinakaran releases party manifesto for RK Nagar by polls

AIADMK AmmaDeputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah govt in 'confrontation mode' with Centre: K’taka BJP

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham